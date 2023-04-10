Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded on Monday a “proper inquiry” into the death of Sub Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

After the PTI chief was injured when shots were fired at his long march container in Wazirabad, Gujranwala in November last year, Aamir Shahzad was the complainant in the case registered against the attack.

In a series of tweets today, Imran demanded an inquiry into the “sudden” death of Bhadar adding that the officer was a “critical witness in unearthing the conspirators” behind the assassination plot being investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).

The PTI chief also claimed that the JIT record was tampered with.

"It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in Shahbaz Sharif's money laundering case," Imran said.

Following the attack, the former PM claimed that two plans were made to murder him, accusing the PML-N-led government of devising the failed assassination plot.

He also demanded the formation of a powerful committee, under Chief Justice Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial to probe the Wazirabad assassination bid.