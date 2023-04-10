Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Sunday could not approve the required funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections in Punjab as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and instead referred the matter to the Parliament to get necessary guidance on the matter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet in Lahore, which was virtually attended by various cabinet members from Islamabad to mull over the matters pertaining to the prevailing political, constitutional and economic crises in the country.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the cabinet deliberated upon the Supreme Court order that came with “4-3 ratio” and the detailed decision by four judges of the apex court.

ECP notifies May 14 as new Punjab election date

It stated that a detailed consultation was held on the resolution passed by the National Assembly on April 6, 2023.

“After carefully reviewing all aspects and detailed consultation, the Cabinet unanimously directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a summary (with regard to release of funds to the ECP) in accordance with the procedure and regulations to get guidance from the Parliament in this matter in consultation with the Ministry of Law, and present the summary to cabinet meeting on Monday (today),” the statement added.

The cabinet also decided that the meeting of the cabinet will also be convened today (Monday) to take decisions with regard to the future strategy.

It further stated that Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the meeting on various constitutional and legal issues and also answered the questions of the cabinet members.

Informed sources maintained that the cabinet discussed in detail the agenda item pertaining to approval of funds to the ECP for holding elections in Punjab on the directions of the three-member bench verdict of the Supreme Court.

They said that the federal cabinet could not take any decision to approve the required funds to the ECP and instead referred the matter to the Parliament, being a supreme body, to take whatsoever decision with regard to approval of the required funds.

The sources further maintained that the cabinet members were of the opinion that the parliament has already passed a resolution against holding of the polls in Punjab and the matter should be referred to the Parliament for any decision with regard to issuance of the funds to the ECP.

The government officials, present during the cabinet meeting, were reportedly asked to leave the meeting.

The apex court had on last week directed the government to issue the required funds to the ECP by April 10 and also instructed the election body to update the apex court by April 11 with regard to the progress on getting the required funds for holding polls in Punjab on May 14, 2023.

The sources further maintained that the federal cabinet meeting also approved the decisions taken by the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that took place on Friday in which an all-out comprehensive operation against the terrorists was approved. It was also reported that the meeting the meeting also discussed President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision of returning The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 unsigned to the Parliament, the Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note, besides holding deliberation on the country’s political and economic crises.

Ministers, who have joined the cabinet meeting from the PM House via video link, included Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Overseas Pakistanis Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, Housing Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay, State Minister Hashim Notezai and others.

While discussing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and constitute benches on his own, it was decided that the bill will be tabled before the joint sitting of the parliament today Monday for approval following President Dr Arif Alvi returned the bill unsigned to the parliament it for reconsideration on Saturday.

