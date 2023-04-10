AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

Safdar Rasheed Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 08:32am
LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that ‘regime change conspiracy’ was hatched in Pakistan, not the United States (US), and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in it.

Addressing, through video link, to PTI workers and supporters here after one year of the ouster of his government on Sunday he said that PTI came into power during a difficult time and the economy was stabilized in the last year of its government. The performance of this government was witnessed by everyone. PTI government went from terrorism to tourism, and the situation has worsened again.

He said the current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

‘Make cypher public now,’ demands IK

The FIA was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me, he added. A sedition case was filed against Ali Amin Gandapur.

The government was bound to give me security but it badly failed. They issued a warrant for Bani Gala’s residence and the DIG raided Zaman Park. They tried to assassinate me like Salman Taseer, he claimed.

The former premier alleged that the joint investigation team (JIT) was sabotaged after a gun attack and later they attacked hid residence. They wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto, he added.

Present rulers finished corruption cases of worth 1100 billion after making amendments in the NAB rules. On the other hand, PTI government had recovered Rs 480billion from the corrupt people, he maintained.

As April 9-10 marks one year of PTI government’s ouster, the leaders termed the occasion a “black day. Their official Twitter account shared detailed thread, comparing the incumbent government’s achievements with theirs and decried the alleged political victimization of their party workers.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted, “The tale that began a year ago through a regime-change conspiracy has now reached the point of violating the Constitution after causing political unrest, economic destruction “worst fascism.”

In a separate tweet, he criticized the incumbent government for the ongoing financial crisis in the country.

“Never in the history of Pakistan has the growth rate reduced by tenfold in a single year as it has done after the regime change conspiracy. Never in history has Pakistan seen the level of inflation as it has seen in the last one year.”

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that the regime-change conspiracy brought cabal of crooks into power after Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo-motu action against Qasim Suri’s ruling.

In one year, imported government & facilitators have destroyed democracy, Constitution and rule of law, and sent the economy into freefall,” she added.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also shared his thoughts in a tweet, saying one year of Pakistan’s worst fascist junta: the long black night that came a year ago today to end Pakistan’s lights is still imposed.

The public’s undying struggle is a metaphor for the light against this night. God-willing, this black night will end in a few weeks and the power will transfer to the people,” he vowed.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan shared a comparison of the international oil prices and the corresponding fuel prices in Pakistan in April last year during Imran’s tenure and this year.

Indicating an increment in the local fuel prices while the oil prices globally reduced, he termed the difference to be “the cost of corruption, incapability and slavery”.

In a prior rather hopeful message, he shared a screenshot of his tweet from April 9, 2022 that said “Imran Khan has not lost but has won”.

In the tweet, he said, “Praise is to God, Imran Khan’s popularity today is at its height with God’s blessing and benevolence.

“The Pakistani nation has awakened. We are about to become one nation and our destination is real freedom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Kashif ALI Apr 10, 2023 11:25am
What a blatant, sickening liar!!!! Looking at him just makes blood start boiling. I have never come across a so-called educated person turning into a coward, liar, fascist Pied Piper. If one recalls the Pied Piper fable from one's childhood, he was tasked with hypnotizing the mice of the city with the tunes of his musical instrument which would lead them to the river or some dumping place. He has turned his followers into the rodents who are blindly following him to the destination where they will find nothing but despotism, arrogance, selfishness, pride and extreme form of hypocrisy. Patriotic, responsible, loyal Pakistanis don't need any political form of government. They need a selfless, nationalist, sincere people who lead from front and keep the slogan of "Pakistan First" high and higher. No PDM, No PTI and no politico-religious party at all.
