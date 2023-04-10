AVN 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
MQM-P blames administration for ‘artificial inflation’

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
HYDERABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has blamed the district administration of Hyderabad for failing to control the artificial inflation in the prices of fruits, vegetables, groceries, milk and meat.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the MQM-P’s MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui after flour, grocery items, vegetables and fruits, the price of sugar had also suddenly raised to up to Rs145 per kilogram.

The MPAs said the officers of the district administration shared reports of their actions on a daily basis but in reality, they had failed to control the prices of the edible items.

They emphasized the need of taking strong action against the traders indulging in hoarding and in the creation of artificial inflation.

They said a recent ordinance promulgated by Governor Sindh Kamran Tissouri had even empowered the authorities to seal businesses and get such traders arrested and booked in FIRs.

