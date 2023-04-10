AVN 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
140 terror incidents have occurred in KP this year, CM told

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:58am
PESHAWAR: Over 140 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current calendar year and in majority cases the target was law-enforcement agencies (LEAs). Due to timely response and preventive measures taken by police, dozen attempts/ plans of terrorist attacks were foiled during the period.

This was told during a meeting on law and order situation held here the other with Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

Besides Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary Information Mukhtiar Ahmad and other relevant high ups of police.

The meeting reviewed in detail the overall law and order situation across the province, and deliberated upon the future line of action to improve the situation to the desired level.

Participants of the meeting were given detailed briefing on the latest security situation of the province, and steps being taken by Police specially the Counter Terrorism Department to counter and prevent the incidents of terrorism in the province.

The meeting decided crackdown against unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted glass as well as unregistered motorcycles; and the Excise department was directed to take necessary steps in collaboration with Police.

The Chief Minister while showing concern on the increasing attacks on police personnel and directed the special branch and CTD to play more effective role in preventing such attacks.

He also showed concern on a couple of incidents in which minorities were targeted, and directed the quarters concern for necessary steps to ensure safety of minority communities.

Azam Khan made it clear that maintaining law and order was the top most priority and foremost duty of his government which could not be compromised at any cost; and added that all the required resources would be provided to police on priority basis.

Lauding the efforts of police to maintain law & order in the province, the Chief Minister said that police personnel were sacrificing their lives for maintaining law and order, and people of the province hold their sacrifices in high esteem.

He directed the concerned authorities for measures to equip the front line police personnel with modern equipment and protective gears to enable them effectively cope with the prevailing situation.

