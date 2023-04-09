AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Slow business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

1114 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 100 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 373 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Slow business on cotton market

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories