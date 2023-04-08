AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kasatkina not in favour of ‘trash-talking’ between players

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2023 02:17pm
Follow us

World number eight Daria Kasatkina has given the thumbs down to the idea of “trash-talking” between professional tennis players, saying that disparaging or boastful comments under the guise of banter would not work well in an “intelligent” sport.

After Frances Tiafoe called on tennis to loosen its strict rules governing the behaviour of fans at matches to help attract young crowds, fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff said they would not mind some “trash-talking” too.

Pegula added at the Charleston Open this week that she would like to have one event every year where “everything goes” to see how players and fans react, but Kasatkina said it may not work as it does in other sports.

“For me, tennis is a bit different. I think it’s not going to work, in my opinion. I think tennis must be a little bit on the side of it,” Kasatkina, who beat Madison Key to reach the semi-finals, told the Tennis Channel.

“I know fighters, basketball players especially in the United States, it’s very popular thing.

“We’re not from United States, so, we’re not used to it. I was always educated by the way that tennis is an intelligent sport. So, I will go with that.”

Pegula’s Twitter post this week on whether “trash-talking” should be encouraged received many positive responses, with American youngster Ben Shelton volunteering to start immediately at the Estoril Open.

Spain’s Paula Badosa said at the Charleston Open she was also in favour of the idea.

“I’m in … traditionally tennis is polite, but why not? It’s a new generation, it could be a change, different and fun. But I don’t know if women could take that,” Badosa, who lost to Pegula in the last-eight at Charleston, said.

“Maybe they take it a bit more personally, but on the men’s side, I can see it for sure.”

WTA Daria Kasatkina Charleston Open

Comments

1000 characters

Kasatkina not in favour of ‘trash-talking’ between players

IPPs’ plea to govt: ‘Either resolve LC issues or declare force majeure’

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

1 dead, three unconscious after fire erupts near Bolton Market

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories