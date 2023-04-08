AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Silkbank Limited                      7-Apr-23       9:00
Progressive Insurance Company 
Limited                               7-Apr-23      11:00
Silkbank Limited                      7-Apr-23       9:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited             9-Apr-23      14:00
786 Investments Limited               11-Apr-23     14:00
National Investment Trust Limited
Funds (NIT-FUNDS)                     11-Apr-23     11:30
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF              11-Apr-23     11:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited       11-Apr-23     10:00
Dolmen City REIT                      11-Apr-23     12:00
K-Electric Limited                    11-Apr-23     11:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited             11-Apr-23     10:30
Jubilee Life Insurance Company 
Limited                               11-Apr-23     10:00
Panther Tyres Ltd.                    12-Apr-23     12:30
A l Meezan Investment Management 
Ltd and Funds                         12-Apr-23     10:00
Hallmark Company Limited              12-Apr-23     15:00
Shifa International Hospitals 
Limited                               12-Apr-23     16:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited            12-Apr-23     11:30
Meezan Pakistan ETF                   12-Apr-23     10:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited       13-Apr-23     13:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited      13-Apr-23     11:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited           13-Apr-23     11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited     14-Apr-23     10:00
F aysal-F unds                        14-Apr-23     11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited             14-Apr-23     14:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited               17-Apr-23     11:00
Good Luck Industries Ltd.             18-Apr-23     11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited        19-Apr-23     10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited          19-Apr-23     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited       25-Apr-23     14:30
Olympia Mills Limited                 27-Apr-23     11:00
Hafiz Limited                         27-Apr-23     11:30
=========================================================

