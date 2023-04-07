AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt demands CJP Bandial's resignation after Justice Minallah's dissenting note

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 06:57pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government on Friday demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s resignation after Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court issued a dissenting note on the suo motu regarding the delay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab elections.

In his 25-page long note, Justice Minallah agreed with dissenting notes of Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who earlier penned notes on the case, saying that the suo motu case was dismissed 4-3.

Shortly after the note was issued, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a press conference and urged the CJP to step down, saying that the head of the top had become controversial.

“Athar Minallah’s decision not only raises a question on court proceedings but it also categorically states that he had not distanced, recused or disassociated himself from the bench.”

She further said that Justice Minallah had agreed with the verdict issued by his brother judges and declared the case to be inadmissible. She said that a verdict could not be issued on a matter that had been dismissed by a majority.

The information minister went on to say that the CJP had become “controversial” and should, therefore, resign.

PML-N Senior Vice President (SVP) Maryam Nawaz said that judges of “impeccable repute have raised serious questions on CJP’s conduct and bias” and also called on Justice Bandial to resign.

The demand comes a day after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench's "minority" verdict on the Punjab elections, making it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.

During the case in question, Justice Minallah was among the judges who rejected the suo motu notice taken by CJP Bandial regarding the delay in polls in KP and Punjab, on the advice of an SC bench hearing the Ghulam Mehmood Dogar case.

The CJP had formed a nine-member bench to hear the case, but two judges recused themselves, and the remaining four dismissed the case.

Justice Minallah's note reiterated that the "manner and mode" in which the proceedings were initiated had "unnecessarily" exposed the court to political controversies, eroding public confidence and prejudicing the rights of litigants with pending cases.

Justice Athar Minallah CJP Umar Ata Bandial Marriyam Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

Govt demands CJP Bandial's resignation after Justice Minallah's dissenting note

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

KSE-100 falls 0.75% after reports say Dar has pulled out of US visit

Rupee falls slightly against US dollar

Elections suo motu: Justice Athar Minallah says case was dismissed 4-3

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Indian editors decry government move to police online news

Read more stories