AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
DGKC 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
EPCL 49.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.98%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.4%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
MLCF 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.76%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.63%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 66.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.87%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.25%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.3%)
TRG 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.95%)
BR30 14,608 Decreased By -210.9 (-1.42%)
KSE100 40,106 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.61%)
KSE30 14,931 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron in Guangzhou on final day of China trip

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2023 11:11am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

GUANGZHOU: French President Emmanuel Macron meets students and dines with Xi Jinping in the southern city of Guangzhou Friday, wrapping up a three-day state visit to China that has been dominated by discussions of how Beijing could mediate the Ukraine conflict.

The French president, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday, has said he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

In talks with the Chinese leader on Thursday, he told Xi that “I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table”.

In remarks to the press following their meeting, Xi said he “stood ready to issue a joint call with France” for the resumption of “peace talks as soon as possible”, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

And, according to a French diplomat, Xi expressed a willingness to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only when the time is right.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi’s openness to speaking with Zelensky.

In contrast with the amicable Macron, von der Leyen has struck a more firm tone in her talks with Chinese officials this week.

Macron seeks fresh start after bruising pensions fight

On Thursday, she said she had her “deep concerns about the deterioration of the human rights situation in China” with officials, as well as warned Beijing that arms shipments to Russia would “significantly harm” relations.

Moscow however, has poured cold water on prospects of Beijing’s mediation of the war in Ukraine, insisting on Thursday it had “no choice” but to press on with its offensive.

“Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement.”

Beyond the war in Ukraine, Macron’s visit has also been focused on firming up a crucial trade partnership.

The French leader is accompanied by more than 50 French business leaders, including top bosses of Airbus, EDF and Veolia.

Airbus announced Thursday it would open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, with the framework for the deal signed by CEO Guillaume Faury in Beijing.

Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing, as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class.

The French leader’s trip to China also comes as he faces challenges at home, with mounting anger over controversial pension reforms seeing fresh clashes between radical protesters and police erupt in Paris on Thursday.

Macron Friday heads to the southern city of Guangzhou, where he will meet with local students at the city’s Sun Yat-sen University.

He will then have an early dinner with Xi, before meetings with Chinese investors and a flight home.

President Xi Jinping French President Emmanuel Macron Russia-Ukraine war China trip

Comments

1000 characters

Macron in Guangzhou on final day of China trip

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

Read more stories