Dengue cases may rise due to rains: minister

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
LAHORE: Fearing an increase in dengue cases due to recent rains, the Punjab government has decided to intensify anti-dengue activities in five high-risk districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control jointly presided over by Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Jamal Nasir said that activities aimed to prevent dengue should be carried out as ‘Jihad’. He said that due to recent rains and climate change, dengue cases are likely to increase.

He mentioned that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in the high-risk districts and anti-Dengue activities should be expedited in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. He said that dengue disease is not dangerous but it is necessary to take precautionary measures.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to improve cleanliness in cities and make special arrangements for removal of solid waste as part of measures to prevent dengue.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners should personally monitor the anti-Dengue activities in the districts, adding that in case of negligence, Dengue may take turn for an epidemic.

The Chief Secretary also sought recommendations from the Primary Health Department to re-assign responsibilities to the departments regarding the Dengue control.

The officials of the Primary Health Department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that 58 confirmed cases of Dengue have been reported this year. Action is being taken against those who violate the SOPs and so far 63 cases have been registered and three people have been arrested.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali, the Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials while all the divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

