Court directs SHO to file complaint against Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday asked the station house officer (SHO) of Aabpara Police Station to file an application about the complaint he made against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

SHO Ashfaq Warraich during the hearing of Sheikh Rashid’s petition against cases registered against him in Balochistan and Sindh before IHC single bench of Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said that Rashid has been levelling allegations of drug peddling by him.

“I hereby state that I am not into drug dealing,” he said.

The court directed the SHO to submit a written complaint. “I will file a written complaint and will also produce a video of Rashid’s talk,” the SHO replied.

The judge remarked that Rashid will not repeat the allegations again. To this, Rashid said that he will not repeat it again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023