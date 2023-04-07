PBM launches Orphans and Widows Support Programme

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha launched on Thursday the Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP).

In this context, the first payment to the deserving families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was made in a ceremony held in Peshawar, said a statement issued here.

On the occasion, initial payments were released among the poor widows, the statement added.

In his address, MD PBM said that the widows registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) were connected with OWSP.

This initiative translates the distinctive and compassionate idea of protecting the orphan girls by providing them education and other basic needs of life, he added.

“Ensuring transparency and efficacy in this project, the payments are released through UBL OMNI digital banking,” Paracha added, explaining that monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 was being granted to the mother having on school going orphan girl while Rs12, 000 per month was being given to mother of more than one school going orphan girls.

