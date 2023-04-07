KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (April 06, 2023).

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 05-04-2023 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 19,300 235 19,535 19,235 +300/- Equivalent 40 KGS 20,684 252 20,936 20,614 +322/- ===========================================================================

