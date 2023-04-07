Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Engro Corporation Ltd. 31.12.2022 10% Final 05.04.2023
Cash Dividend
Engro Fertilizer 31.12.2022 50% Final 05.04.2023
Limited Cash Dividend
================================================================================
