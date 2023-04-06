AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

  • Two dignitaries discuss the way forward for enhancing the existing bilateral investment
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2023 08:15pm
Follow us

US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The two dignitaries discussed the way forward for enhancing the existing bilateral investment and trade relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

The meeting comes ahead of Dar's upcoming visit to the United States next week. The finance minister is due in the US from April 10 to 16 to attend the upcoming annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed will also accompany the finance minister along with a high-powered delegation, sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The delegation will hold a separate meeting with the IMF officials during the visit, sources said.

The finance minister will inform the international lending institutions about reforms introduced by the government.

The IMF and the World Bank, known as Breton Wood Institutions, will also be briefed about the economic discipline and progress in efforts for funding from friendly countries.

The IMF is seeking verifications from Pakistan’s friendly countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, and additional assistance of $6 billion to the country.

The coalition government has already said that it has fulfilled all toughest requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of a 1.1bn dollar tranche.

Ishaq Dar US Ambassador Donald Blome

Comments

1000 characters

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

Read more stories