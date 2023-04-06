AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

  • Decline comes on back of debt repayments
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 07:53pm
Follow us

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $36 million, clocking in at $4.21 billion as of March 31, data released on Thursday showed.

The overall number stands at a critical level at around a month of import cover.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.76 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.55 billion.

“During the week ended on March 31, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by $36 million to $4,207.9 million due to debt repayments,” said a statement from SBP.

Last week, SBP-held reserves decreased $354 million to $4.2 billion.

Last month, Pakistan received the second disbursement of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Cumulatively, Pakistan has received $1.7 billion from Chinese institutions with another $300 million expected.

Moreover, China has also rolled over a $2-billion loan.

However, the critical International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains stalled as talks continue after Pakistan announced a new fuel subsidy.

A delay in an agreement with IMF is taking a toll on the economy, particularly the rupee.

On Thursday, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the IMF has indicated that Saudi Arabia has also given its assurance to the lender that it will provide a $2 billion loan to Pakistan.

However, the IMF agreement still rests on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan.

A shortage of foreign currency reserves has added pressure on the economy that relies heavily on imports to run its engines. While the SBP has put some curbs on inward shipments, reducing the current account deficit in the process, many businesses have been forced to either shut down or scale back operations as policymakers scramble to arrange dollar inflow.

forex SBP Forex Association of Pakistan forex reserves SBP reserves SBP Overnight Reverse Repo rate

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 Apr 06, 2023 07:48pm
Interesting to see so many However in such small airport. Lessons in English writing anyone!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani Apr 06, 2023 07:59pm
@Pakistani1, why dont you learn how to spell report first
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Read more stories