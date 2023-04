KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Thursday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session, as expectations of a sharp drop in March stockpiles underpinned the market.

Palm oil ends two-day rally

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,894 ringgit ($885.00) a tonne in early trade.