AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
OGDC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (14.42%)
SNGP 39.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.84%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,047 Increased By 13.2 (0.33%)
BR30 14,408 Increased By 73.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 39,824 Increased By 106.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 14,813 Increased By 51.8 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telecom services in unserved, underserved areas: USF has spent Rs90.670bn so far

Tahir Amin Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has spent Rs 90.670 billion since inception on providing telecom services in unserved and underserved areas of the country, while Rs 71.06 billion is still in balance, official documents revealed.

The USF was created in 2007 under the Telecom Act Amendment of 2006 to extend cellular, broadband internet, fibre optics, and other telecommunication services to unserved or underserved areas. All telecom companies have been contributing 1.5 percent of their revenues to the USF.

Official data revealed that the total contribution of telecom operators to the USF is Rs 131.298 billion, since its inception. The USF received Rs 12.411 billion from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and earned Rs 17.366 billion as interest on investment and bank balance.

Interest discontinues in 2016. Further, the USF held Rs 653.87 million share of AJK USF which is payable to AJK.

The USF has total receipts of Rs 161.730 billion where spending is Rs 90.670 billion. Net fund is Rs 71.06 billion including Rs 57.210 billion funds with Ministry of Finance and Rs 13.850 billion at Public Account.

The USF spent the highest amount of Rs 18.750 billion in 2021-22 while the highest inflow of Rs 14.784 billion in 2013-14. USF is mandated organisation for telecom services across the country.

USF has launched/planned a number of projects under the voice and high speed broadband data services program (3G/4G).

The documents further revealed that projects worth Rs 42.3 billion are under execution, whereas, many projects are planned for un/under served population in rural and remote areas across the country.

Depending upon the size of project targets, the completion timelines fluctuate and range from six months to 18 months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA Universal Service Fund telecom sector telecom services

Comments

1000 characters

Telecom services in unserved, underserved areas: USF has spent Rs90.670bn so far

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories