Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,610 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,036 tonnes of import cargo and 60,574 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,036 comprised of 69,263 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,931 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 39,842 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,574 tonnes comprised of 53,074 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 7,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8041 containers comprising of 4944 containers import and 3097 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 993 of 20’s and 1893 of 40’s loaded while 55 of 20’s and 55 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 675 of 20’s and 1072 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 138 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 07 ships namely, Cypress, Ym Excellence, Yangtze Harmony, Cape Fulmar, Hafnia Excellence, Victory Light and Ever Uranus have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 04 ships namely, Dsm Castor, Hyundai Busan, Cosco Glory and Ophelia I have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel ‘MSC Helena III’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Evirdiki, FSM and Maersk Hartford are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 127,650tones, comprising 103,561 tones imports Cargo and 24,089 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,079 Containers (1,662 TEUs Imports and 1,417 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Fethiye-M, Regina, Al Safliya and GSL Ningbo & another ship EM Astoria scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Wednesday, 05th April-2023.

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

