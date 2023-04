KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 05-04-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Topline Sec. EFG Hermes Abbott Lab 250,000 400.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 400.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec Pearl Sec Agha Steel Ind 13,333,333 14.00 Arif Habib Ltd Pearl Sec 3,333,334 14.00 EFG Hermes Pearl Sec 3,333,334 14.00 Taurus Sec. Pearl Sec 13,333,333 14.00 JS Global Cap. Pearl Sec 3,333,333 14.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pearl Sec 3,333,333 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000,000 14.00 Intermarket Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec Air Link Comm. Ltd. 498,000 21.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 498,000 21.75 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 40,748,000 =================================================================================================================

