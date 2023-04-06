WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 05 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 04-Apr-23 03-Apr-23 31-Mar-23 30-Mar-23
Chinese yuan 0.107807 0.107941 0.108228 0.108062
Euro 0.808542 0.808244 0.808412 0.808948
Japanese yen 0.00559489 0.00558896 0.00556913 0.00560752
U.K. pound 0.927476 0.919406 0.919954 0.916922
U.S. dollar 0.741714 0.743555 0.743367 0.743109
Algerian dinar 0.00547207 0.00547279 0.00548444 0.00548235
Australian dollar 0.50177 0.495431 0.498948 0.496917
Botswana pula 0.0568895 0.0567332 0.0564216 0.0565506
Brazilian real 0.146133 0.146858 0.146338 0.145003
Brunei dollar 0.558688 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603
Canadian dollar 0.551583 0.553323 0.549299 0.549109
Chilean peso 0.000925661 0.000940721 0.000941782 0.000938056
Czech koruna 0.0345337 0.0344701 0.0344183 0.0343507
Danish krone 0.108511 0.108483 0.108533 0.108594
Indian rupee 0.00902518 0.00904154
Israeli New Shekel 0.208113 0.206945 0.205634 0.207225
Korean won 0.000563484 0.000573996 0.000570154 0.00057193
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42113 2.42398 2.4241
Malaysian ringgit 0.168285 0.16813 0.168602 0.167972
Mauritian rupee 0.0162517 0.0162564 0.0161323 0.0160909
Mexican peso 0.0409368 0.0410645 0.0412032 0.0410712
New Zealand dollar 0.466946 0.463086 0.466463 0.461656
Norwegian krone 0.0719698 0.0718341 0.0709509 0.0712288
Omani rial 1.92904 1.93382 1.93333 1.93266
Peruvian sol 0.197544 0.197809 0.197899
Philippine peso 0.0135867 0.0136889 0.0136576 0.0136516
Polish zloty 0.173075 0.172247 0.173142 0.172643
Qatari riyal 0.203768 0.204273 0.204151
Russian ruble 0.00934663 0.00953875 0.00961375 0.00963996
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19779 0.198281 0.198162
Singapore dollar 0.558688 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603
South African rand 0.0416628 0.0414288 0.0417296 0.041093
Swedish krona 0.0715036 0.0715418 0.0717958 0.0712671
Swiss franc 0.813105 0.811431 0.810342 0.81223
Thai baht 0.0216521 0.0216156 0.0218028 0.0216789
Trinidadian dollar 0.110048 0.110472 0.110155
U.A.E. dirham 0.201964 0.202466 0.202344
Uruguayan peso 0.019138 0.0192796 0.0192343 0.019135
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
