WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 05 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 04-Apr-23 03-Apr-23 31-Mar-23 30-Mar-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107807 0.107941 0.108228 0.108062 Euro 0.808542 0.808244 0.808412 0.808948 Japanese yen 0.00559489 0.00558896 0.00556913 0.00560752 U.K. pound 0.927476 0.919406 0.919954 0.916922 U.S. dollar 0.741714 0.743555 0.743367 0.743109 Algerian dinar 0.00547207 0.00547279 0.00548444 0.00548235 Australian dollar 0.50177 0.495431 0.498948 0.496917 Botswana pula 0.0568895 0.0567332 0.0564216 0.0565506 Brazilian real 0.146133 0.146858 0.146338 0.145003 Brunei dollar 0.558688 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 Canadian dollar 0.551583 0.553323 0.549299 0.549109 Chilean peso 0.000925661 0.000940721 0.000941782 0.000938056 Czech koruna 0.0345337 0.0344701 0.0344183 0.0343507 Danish krone 0.108511 0.108483 0.108533 0.108594 Indian rupee 0.00902518 0.00904154 Israeli New Shekel 0.208113 0.206945 0.205634 0.207225 Korean won 0.000563484 0.000573996 0.000570154 0.00057193 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42113 2.42398 2.4241 Malaysian ringgit 0.168285 0.16813 0.168602 0.167972 Mauritian rupee 0.0162517 0.0162564 0.0161323 0.0160909 Mexican peso 0.0409368 0.0410645 0.0412032 0.0410712 New Zealand dollar 0.466946 0.463086 0.466463 0.461656 Norwegian krone 0.0719698 0.0718341 0.0709509 0.0712288 Omani rial 1.92904 1.93382 1.93333 1.93266 Peruvian sol 0.197544 0.197809 0.197899 Philippine peso 0.0135867 0.0136889 0.0136576 0.0136516 Polish zloty 0.173075 0.172247 0.173142 0.172643 Qatari riyal 0.203768 0.204273 0.204151 Russian ruble 0.00934663 0.00953875 0.00961375 0.00963996 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19779 0.198281 0.198162 Singapore dollar 0.558688 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 South African rand 0.0416628 0.0414288 0.0417296 0.041093 Swedish krona 0.0715036 0.0715418 0.0717958 0.0712671 Swiss franc 0.813105 0.811431 0.810342 0.81223 Thai baht 0.0216521 0.0216156 0.0218028 0.0216789 Trinidadian dollar 0.110048 0.110472 0.110155 U.A.E. dirham 0.201964 0.202466 0.202344 Uruguayan peso 0.019138 0.0192796 0.0192343 0.019135 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

