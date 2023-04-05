AVN 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
EPCL 48.07 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 67.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 82.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
PPL 63.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.64%)
SNGP 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.66%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 36.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 25.5 (0.17%)
Australian shares little changed; NZ falls on bigger rate hike

Reuters Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 12:11pm
Australian shares closed little changed in range-bound trade on Wednesday, with gains in gold miners countering losses in base metals and energy firms, while New Zealand stocks fell after the central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.02%, or 1.2 points, higher at 7,237.20, its highest close since March 9.

The benchmark inched 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

A day after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate unchanged, Governor Philip Lowe said a pause did not imply an end to tightening, which could be needed to contain inflation.

Analysts at National Australia Bank wrote in a note they expect the cash rate to peak at the current rate of 3.6% and that “the RBA to remain on hold until the first half of 2024 before the cash rate is cut back to 3.1%”.

“The RBA is now very data-dependent, and the key risk to our view in the near term is that the RBA reads inflation or wage growth as sufficient to do more before the full impact of rates fully flows through,” they said.

Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia, said he does not expect the RBA to provide the next catalyst to the stock market in the short term, predicting the central bank would pause for a month or two, or even longer.

Gold stocks advanced 3.8%, with index heavyweight Newcrest Mining up 2.8%, as bullion prices touched their highest levels since March 2022.

Energy stocks fell 0.6%, with heavyweights Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy down 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Australian shares close at three-week high; central bank move in focus

Heavyweight miners slipped about 0.6%. Iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals Group tumbled between 1.4% and 1.7%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,866.83, after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised its cash rate by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 5.25%.

