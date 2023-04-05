AVN 64.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.67%)
BAFL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.33%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.09%)
DGKC 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.36%)
EPCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.22%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
HUBC 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-7.23%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
NETSOL 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.22%)
OGDC 82.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.16%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.51%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.6%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 107.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,052 Increased By 24.1 (0.6%)
BR30 14,391 Increased By 136.7 (0.96%)
KSE100 39,892 Increased By 204.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,831 Increased By 80.2 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

MPS: rate hike just right?

BR Research Published 05 Apr, 2023 08:57am
Follow us

SBP has increased the policy rate by 1 percent to 21 percent. The increase is slightly less than the market’s expectations.As per different surveys; most market participants were expecting an increase of 200 bps. Sources reveal that external membersof the monetary policy committee were of the view to increase 200 bps while SBP emphasized 100 bps, as SBP’s forecast model had churned out the recommendation of 100 bps as well. Hence, 100 bps it is.

If the objective of the rate hike is to un-anchor the inflation expectations, a bigger increase of 500 bps or so could have done some magic. However, that would have many adverse implications. And at this point with rates already over 20 percent, 100 bps or 200 bps really doesn’t matter much. The catch is that fiscal discipline and political clarityis warranted to usher economic certainty and to manage inflation expectations.

Inflations expectations are becoming entrenched for two primary reasons. One is shortage of products in the market – due to administrative control on imports. And the second is expectations of further currency depreciation. Both are linked to the revival of the IMF program and meeting of financing gap to keep the external account flowing without default on sovereign obligations. And that is linked to the political crisis the country is facing. The day there is some political consensus and a direction towards the future, the external financing gap shall be bridged, and the IMF program is going to return to track. That may bring stability and possible appreciation in the Pak Rupee. And having SBP reserves at a certain level would allow imports to normalize to address these shortages.

Without these two, a massive increase in interest rates could only lure hoarders to keep the money in fixed income instruments and the goods supply in market could improve; but the issue of shortages would remain unresolved.

The demand side pressures, otherwise, are largely unabated. The economy has slowed down to dangerous levels in March 2023. Petrol sales are down by 28 percent in March 2023, and 16 percent in 9MFY23, and diesel sales are down by 43 percent in March 2023, and 24 percent in 9MFY23. Cement domestic sales are down by 30 percent in March 2023, and 18 percent in 9MFY23. The situation is similar or worse in many other industries – autos have taken the worst hit.

With this kind of demand profile, there is little justification for any further increase in rates to manage demand. And on the supply side factors -shortages and currency - as mentioned above, developments on the political scene are much more important to stabilize. The key is to have a balance in fiscal and monetary policy, as one alone cannot do much, and without fiscal side being in control, monetary policy would have limited efficacy.

Moreover, with rise in interest rates, the fiscal deficit grows further, as the government debt servicing cost increases; majority of government long term domestic debt is priced on floating rates and has direct bearing with increase in rates. And the growing debt servicing cost is making the fiscal side unsustainable, and there are talks of debt restructuring where effective repayment of the government debt servicing must be curtailed either through haircut or lower NPV of debt – effectively lower interest rates. Hence, the interest rate increase, in case of government debt restructuring would be effective for curtailing private credit which is already going down.

Hence, the decision makes sense. And it correctly depicts a sorry state of affairs. And the other reason for the lower increase is that the IMF program is in limbo anyway due to the financing gap. And if that is arranged and still the IMF wants an increase that can be done by way of an emergency meeting anyway. Either way, SBP is continuously behind the curve. Let the legacy continue.

inflation Monetary Policy Committee policy rate IMF Program

Comments

1000 characters

MPS: rate hike just right?

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories