Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Zaheer Abbasi Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 07:02am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed installation of the track and trace system in all cigarette factories in the next two weeks and expressed displeasure over the non-installation of automatic track and trace system in all the sugar mills.

While chairing a review meeting with regard to the installation of automatic track and trace system, point of sales and overall tax increase in the cigarette industry on Tuesday, the premier directed law enforcement agencies to provide all possible support to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in preventing smuggling and sale of illegal cigarettes.

He further directed that tenure posting of officers having a good reputation should be done at the border crossing.

The meeting was informed that at this point in time track and trace system has been installed in most of the factories in the country, whereas, the installation process is in progress in the remaining factories.

Cigarette brands of multinational firms: FBR chief informs Senate body about ‘historic’ increase in FED

The meeting was also informed that negotiations for the installation of track and trace system at factories in Azad Kashmir have entered the final stages.

The meeting was also informed about the measures taken by the FBR to prevent the sale and smuggling of illegal cigarettes.

Additionally, the prime minister was apprised that the FBR has brought 0.7 million new taxpayers into its tax net and is taking steps to meet its targets this year. The premier also sought a comprehensive strategy prepared to increase tax revenues.

The meeting was also informed about the progress with respect to the installation of automatic track and trace system at sugar mills.

The premier was displeased over the non-installation of automatic track and trace system in all the sugar mills and sought an inquiry report after determining the persons responsible for not installing automatic track and trace system in the sugar mills.

The premier directed that the services of internationally-renowned institutions should be taken to install track and trace systems equipped with modern technology in all the bad sectors of the economy.

This initiative will improve the documentation of the country’s economy and increase revenue. He also directed that a report should be submitted to him in the next two weeks. He said that legal and judicial proceedings regarding tax collection should be accelerated.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistants Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Pasha and relevant senior officials.

