Dr Yasmin addresses consultative meeting, vows to defeat violators of constitution

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
LAHORE: Dr Yasmin Rashid, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab, has instructed all the district heads of the party to get ready for general elections in the province.

Addressing a consultative meeting at the provincial headquarters of the party on Tuesday, she vowed to field candidates to win elections and defeat the violators of constitution.

Besides the district presidents, district general secretaries also attended the meeting. She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has lost heart after a historic verdict from the apex court.

She further eulogized the Supreme Court by stating that it has respected the public aspirations by keeping the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days intact.

She further claimed that the PDM would meet dreadful defeat in the elections and the PTI would secure a thumping majority to form a government in Punjab once again. Meanwhile, she along with party leader Andleeb Abbas condemned a rejection of the Supreme Court verdict by the PDM, calling it a sheer violation of the constitution.

They said the imported, conspirator and troublemaker group of politicians wanted to create unrest in the country. They also dubbed the rejection as a dictatorial approach of the PDM leadership and demanded of putting them on trial under Article 6 of the constitution. According to them, Shehbaz government has committed contempt of court by rejecting the verdict.

