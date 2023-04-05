ACE arrests Bhatti in Rs800m ‘corruption’ case

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to principal secretary to former chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a money laundering case of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, before the release of Bhatti, a team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala reached the camp jail and arrested him in another case of Rs 800 million alleged corruption in public funds.

Earlier, the counsel of Muhammad Khan Bhatti argued before the court that the FIA made a politically-motivated case against his client. He said the Lahore High Court had already quashed an identical case against the petitioner.

A prosecutor opposed the bail petition saying enough material was available on record to prove the offence of money laundering against the suspect. The court, however, allowed the bail to Muhammad Bhatti subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

