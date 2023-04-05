AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Cabinet too rejects verdict

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has reportedly rejected the Supreme Court verdict to hold Punjab election on May 14 after terming the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone election till October 8 as unconstitutional.

The private media reported that the federal cabinet meeting presided over by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Apex Court’s verdict, saying that the decision is not implementable.

However, till the filing of this report, Prime Minister’s Office has not issued any statement about the federal cabinet meeting, and when contacted an official of the Prime Minister’s Office said that he was not sure whether something would be issued or not. If anything is issued it would be shared with the media.

According to some media reports, the cabinet meeting was of the view that the Supreme Court’s verdict about Punjab election is a minority one and that is why it is being rejected. Media also reported that the cabinet decided that all options would be explored in this regard. The prime minister reportedly decided to convene a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties today (Wednesday), added media.

