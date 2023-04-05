AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Management’s incompetency in addressing issues: Islamabad Club members seek president’s intervention

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Members of Islamabad Club have sought the intervention of President Arif Alvi, who is also the Patron of Islamabad Club, and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Shah, the Administrator of Islamabad Club, over what they have termed is the incompetence of the club’s management in addressing the issues concerning the members.

In a statement, the members said that they were facing issues concerning the lack of quality services provided to them by the club administration.

According to the statement, in one recent instance, involving the apathy of the club administration towards the issues faced by the members, a senior member of the club, who is also a retired bureaucrat, faced excessive deduction of funds after he withdrew cash from an ATM located in the club premises.

As per the details, the member tried to withdraw a total amount of Rs40,000 in two transactions from the said ATM but it was revealed only later that the withdrawn amount was actually Rs32,000 but Rs40,000 were deducted from his account.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of Secretary Islamabad Club Sheharyar Mirza as well as Bank of Punjab which owns the said ATM. The bank asked the complainant to contact National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as the amount was deducted from the NBP account.

Neither secretary Islamabad club, nor the management of the two banks, took any action in this regard.

“Eventually, it is the responsibility of the secretary Islamabad Club to resolve any issue concerning the members and the club. But the secretary has failed to take up this issue with the two banks and the member had to pursue the matter in his personal capacity but to no avail,” the statement said, adding that the matter was brought into the notice of club’s secretary on numerous occasions but he did not initiate the requisite action.

The members have appealed to President Arif Alvi, in his capacity as Patron of the Islamabad Club, and Dr Tauqir Shah, the Administrator of the club, to take immediate steps for the redressal of the grievances of the members by improving Islamabad Club’s services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi NBP Dr Tauqir Shah Islamabad Club

Comments

1000 characters

Management’s incompetency in addressing issues: Islamabad Club members seek president’s intervention

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories