Management’s incompetency in addressing issues: Islamabad Club members seek president’s intervention

ISLAMABAD: Members of Islamabad Club have sought the intervention of President Arif Alvi, who is also the Patron of Islamabad Club, and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Shah, the Administrator of Islamabad Club, over what they have termed is the incompetence of the club’s management in addressing the issues concerning the members.

In a statement, the members said that they were facing issues concerning the lack of quality services provided to them by the club administration.

According to the statement, in one recent instance, involving the apathy of the club administration towards the issues faced by the members, a senior member of the club, who is also a retired bureaucrat, faced excessive deduction of funds after he withdrew cash from an ATM located in the club premises.

As per the details, the member tried to withdraw a total amount of Rs40,000 in two transactions from the said ATM but it was revealed only later that the withdrawn amount was actually Rs32,000 but Rs40,000 were deducted from his account.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of Secretary Islamabad Club Sheharyar Mirza as well as Bank of Punjab which owns the said ATM. The bank asked the complainant to contact National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as the amount was deducted from the NBP account.

Neither secretary Islamabad club, nor the management of the two banks, took any action in this regard.

“Eventually, it is the responsibility of the secretary Islamabad Club to resolve any issue concerning the members and the club. But the secretary has failed to take up this issue with the two banks and the member had to pursue the matter in his personal capacity but to no avail,” the statement said, adding that the matter was brought into the notice of club’s secretary on numerous occasions but he did not initiate the requisite action.

The members have appealed to President Arif Alvi, in his capacity as Patron of the Islamabad Club, and Dr Tauqir Shah, the Administrator of the club, to take immediate steps for the redressal of the grievances of the members by improving Islamabad Club’s services.

