KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Reinsurance 30.06.2023 7.5% 2,624.828 2.92 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023 AGM Pak Elektron Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 1,067.467 1.33 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Year End 11.00.A.M 27.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023