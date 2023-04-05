Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Reinsurance 30.06.2023 7.5% 2,624.828 2.92 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023
AGM
Pak Elektron Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 1,067.467 1.33 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 27.04.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
