AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St slips on recession worries after weak economic data

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 09:47pm
Follow us

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped on Tuesday as evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries of a recession, with investor bets shifting in favor of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes in May.

U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labor market was cooling while factory orders fell for a second straight month.

Stocks were volatile after both the sets of data, which were in focus to gauge the strength of the economy and for clues on future interest rate hikes after a recent banking crisis.

Recent data on Monday had also pointed to weakening U.S. manufacturing activity.

“There is a lot of concern out there already because of the problems that the banks have experienced and the potential tightening of credit,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“You combine that with weaker economic data and all of a sudden the Fed is pushed off to the back page and economic data is brought to the front page.”

Sectors closely tied to the economy such as industrials, materials and energy were the top losers on the S&P 500.

Defensive stocks such as healthcare and utilities, considered to hold up better during an economic slowdown, were among the few major sectors in the green.

Traders’ bets are tilted toward a pause by the Fed in May, with odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at 39.8%, compared with nearly 60% before the data, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Despite the day’s declines, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq have gained nearly 7% and 16% so far in 2023, steadying from their worst annual drop last year since the 2008 financial crisis.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 214.15 points, or 0.64%, at 33,387.00, the S&P 500 was down 22.74 points, or 0.55%, at 4,101.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 55.37 points, or 0.45%, at 12,134.08.

Among stocks, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc tanked 23.4% after the satellite launch company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on failing to secure long-term funding.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares tumbled 22.3% after the movie theater chain said it agreed to settle litigation and proceed with converting its preferred stock into common shares.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp fell 7.9% after the SPAC linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump delayed the filing of its annual financial report.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 169 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St slips on recession worries after weak economic data

SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Babar Azam returns to lead as Pakistan announce ODI, T20I squads for New Zealand series

Read more stories