AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN staff in eastern Afghan province stopped from reporting to work

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 08:43pm
Follow us

KABUL: The United Nations’ Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that female staff in the eastern province of Nangarhar had been stopped from reporting to work.

“We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Since toppling a Western-backed government in 2021, the Taliban has tightened controls over women, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.

In December, the Taliban administration stopped most female NGO employees from working, which aid workers say has made it more difficult to reach female beneficiaries and could lead donors to hold back funding.

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

The restrictions did not initially apply to the United Nations and some other international organisations. The U.N Deputy Secretary-General in January flagged concerns that authorities could next restrict Afghan women working at international organisations.

Spokespeople for the Taliban administration could not be immediately reached for comment.

A scheduled UN briefing to update member states on the situation in Afghanistan in New York on Wednesday was postponed at the last minute without explanation.

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Spokespeople for UNAMA and the UN humanitarian operations in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether staff in rest of the country were affected.

The Taliban administration, which seized power as U.S.-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Afghanistan Afghan women UNAMA United Nations’ Mission female NGO

Comments

1000 characters

UN staff in eastern Afghan province stopped from reporting to work

SBP raises key policy rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 21%

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections

SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Babar Azam returns to lead as Pakistan announce ODI, T20I squads for New Zealand series

Read more stories