Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

  • He was appointed last year in May
BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 12:06pm
Veteran journalist Fahd Husain stepped down on Tuesday as spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year. Grateful to PM for giving me opportunity to serve in public office," Husain tweeted.

He said that he witnessed first-hand how the PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. "None other could have done it better," he said.

The journalist was appointed as the prime minister's special assistant with the status of a federal minister on May 14, 2022.

Husain has written for various newspapers, including Dawn. He was also the anchorperson of DawnNewsTV's programme 'In Focus'.

HMK Apr 04, 2023 12:43pm
Decision based on seeing writing on the walls.
Parvez Apr 04, 2023 01:42pm
A good journalist who damaged his own credibility by becoming a flip flop media person .... changing media houses and opinions.
