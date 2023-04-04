Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Veteran journalist Fahd Husain stepped down on Tuesday as spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year. Grateful to PM for giving me opportunity to serve in public office," Husain tweeted.

He said that he witnessed first-hand how the PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. "None other could have done it better," he said.

The journalist was appointed as the prime minister's special assistant with the status of a federal minister on May 14, 2022.

Husain has written for various newspapers, including Dawn. He was also the anchorperson of DawnNewsTV's programme 'In Focus'.