Bilawal sees ‘martial law’ if larger bench not formed

NNI Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has raised fear of martial law if the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s larger bench is not constituted.

“Failure to form a larger bench may lead to a constitutional crisis. It is better to constitute a larger bench of the Supreme Court,” Bilawal said.

He added: “It is a trial of the Supreme Court. It will decide whether the court is an institution for the protection of the Constitution or it wants to become a ‘Tiger Force’.”

He continued: “Historical criticism of the Supreme Court is being made. If a larger bench is not formed, history will remember Justice Umar Atta Bandial. Pakistan’s politics has been held hostage.”

Bilawal Bhutto bemoaned the PTI government, saying terrorism resurged due to the incompetent former prime minister. Pakistan won the war against terror, he said, adding that terrorism in the country is because of Imran Khan’s decisions However, he said the coalition government will win the war on terrorism. He said the remnants of dictators are in Tehreek-e-Insaf.

