Failure to complete rape case inquiry: No one be allowed to visit parks after 6pm, CDA told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday, while expressing serious concerns over the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s failure to complete F-9 rape case inquiry, has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) not to allow visitors’ entry into parks after 6pm until all security arrangements are ensured.

CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal, while briefing the committee which held its meeting here under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal, accepted its failure to complete the departmental inquiry into the rape incident of a young girl at F-9 Park despite the passage of two months.

The CDA chairman assured the committee members of completing the inquiry within a week. During the briefing, the CDA chairman also stated that guards and staff who were not present at the scene of the crime will face action. Islamabad Police is also currently investigating the crime, and the CDA has promised to complete its own inquiry soon.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, the CDA has appointed park managers for every park in the city. The CDA has also allocated Rs100 million to install lights and sensors in F-9 Park, with a tender already issued for the installation of lights. The installation is expected to take two months.

The CDA has also installed 200 CCTV cameras and 45 rotating cameras in the park, all linked to Islamabad Safe City Project.

However, it was revealed that the fence of the park is broken, and it will take two months to install a new one. Rs50 million have been allocated for this purpose. Furthermore, the CDA has released funds to purchase 12 bikes for park staff, which will be given out within the next month.

The committee has also directed the CDA to close the entry to the park after 6 pm. The CDA has taken these measures in response to the F-9 Park incident and aims to provide a safe and secure environment for visitors to all parks in the city.

Reviewing the gruesome incident at F9 Park, which happens to be third in line of two similar incidents that took place in 2018 and 2021, the committee took strong notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation process.

As informed by the survivor’s legal counsel, Eman Mazari, irregularities in the investigation process is the main impediment to justice. The survivor also briefed the committee about the incident and subsequent developments.

Chief Commissioner ICT, while briefing the committee on the administrative issues that led to security lapses assured the committee that all out efforts are being made to ensure the protection of city residents that visit the park.

The committee was informed that park managers, to ensure security, have been appointed and issues related to lighting and manning of the park are being addressed. He said that Rs100million have been granted to park management for lighting and Rs78 million have been doled into the system to ensure that functioning CCTV cameras are installed.

The committee stressed the need for reviewing park timings; disallowing visitors after sundown until all administrative issues have been addressed. Taking up the matter of revealing of survivor’s identity on several local channels, the director general PEMRA was directed to investigate the matter meticulously and take stringent action against all involved.

Discussing the violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while dealing with political gatherings on 8th, 14th and 18th March in Lahore by Punjab Police, Chairman Committee Senator Walid Iqbal probed various aspects of the mayhem and asked about those responsible for imposing Section 144. Special Secretary Home Department Punjab apprised the committee that two different events were scheduled for 8th March 2023 which included Women's March and PSL and to beef security Section 144 was imposed after receiving a security threat alert from Nacta.

Chairman Committee Senator Walid Iqbal stated Section 144 is a colonial law which is being misused, and proposed that amendment should be made to repeal the law.

Regarding matters related to the inhuman treatment of political prisoners in Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat Lahore during the PTI Jail Bharo Tehreek, Senator Walid Iqbal stated that Pakistan’s political history is rife with examples such as these.

Briefing the committee, he spoke regarding the treatment meted out to him during his transit from Kot Lakhpat to Layyah Jail and then his stay therein.

The committee expressed solidarity with Senator Walid Iqbal and condemned the inhumane treatment meted out to him by the Punjab Jail Department. The IG prisons informed the Committee that 'B' class is reserved for politicians, however, entitlement for this is subject to a notification by the provincial government.

Chairman Committee Senator Walid Iqbal directed the Punjab Government to submit a copy of the letter of detention of prisoners including that of Senator Walid Iqbal and a court order of the Lahore High Court in the next meeting.

While being briefed on the policy regarding telecasting/airing of audio video/leaks on electronic media by DG Pemra, the committee was informed that clear directions have been issued to all TV channels to refrain from broadcasting private content and conversations.

He said that non-compliance would result in penalization up to PKR 1 million, and/or suspension of license. The committee was informed that the Pemra is not authorised to review content prior to broadcasting.

