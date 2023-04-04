E-commerce platforms urged to be cautious about online marketplaces

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Monday warned the “E-Commerce Platforms” to make adequate disclosures and remain very cautious while promoting/ marketing goods through online marketplaces.

According to the CCP guidelines for the “E-Commerce Platforms” issued on Monday, with the advent of internet, e-commerce has witnessed a boom in recent years and has emerged as an independent sector, thereby, widening the scope/possibility of deception.

Thus, in the online marketplace, e-commerce undertakings may have a greater responsibility in making representations and placing adequate disclosures. Platform operators and ecommerce businesses share equal responsibility and are expected to exercise caution while promoting/marketing goods.

Importantly, undertakings should display all material information accurately on platforms/websites/product pages as well as complete terms and conditions in a clear and conspicuous manner.

For example, details should be disclosed relating to price, quality, quantity, mode of payments, return, refund, exchange, warranty or guarantee, delivery or shipment, and any grievance redressal mechanism(s) in place, etc, CCP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023