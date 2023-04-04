Interim bail of Umar, others extended in FJC vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar and others till May 17 in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of PTI leaders, Umar, Hammad Azhar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed, ShibliFaraz, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Aamir Kiyani, Farrukh Habib, Zulfi Bukhari, Shehza dWaseem, and others till May 17.

The City police, on March 19, registered two different first information reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming that the PTI leaders and workers attacked the police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

FIRs against the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

PTI lawyers, Sardar Masroof, Ali Bukhari, and Naeem Panjotha appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the judge said the PTI had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for obtaining bail. The judge said that until the IHC gave a decision on the case, the ATC cannot announce a verdict.

The judge said “when a matter is before the IHC, the hearings cannot be held in session courts.” At this point, the investigating officer (IO) of the case said the PTI leaders had not yet been made part of the investigation.

The PTI lawyer filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance for Shibli Faraz before the court as he is suffering from coronavirus. The lawyer also filed exemption applications for Farukh Habib, Murad Saeed, and Hassaan Niazi. The court approved all exemption applications.

Panjotha told the court that Hassaan Niazi, PTI’s chief focal person was arrested without being present on the occasion. The lawyer further said that PTI leader Murad Saeed’s house was raided and Farrukh Habib’s in-law’s residence was also raided. The PTI leaders had problems appearing in court due to the fear of kidnapping, he said.

The judge remarked under which law the court will give protection to the PTI leaders. To this, the lawyer replied that an application for protection has been filed in the IHC but a decision has not been made in this regard.

The court after hearing arguments extended the interim bail of PTI leader till May 17.

