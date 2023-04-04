AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US welcomes World Bank reforms, pushes for more ambitious changes

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:09am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday welcomed plans by the World Bank to boost annual lending by $5 billion to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises over 10 years, but said it was pushing for more ambitious changes soon.

A senior US Treasury official told Reuters the World Bank's governors were expected to endorse the long-awaited plan during their twice yearly meetings next week, while calling for the bank's management to outline firm plans for further reforms.

The United States, the bank's largest shareholder, has been pressing the World Bank for months to take bolder action to increase funding to help developing countries address climate change, future pandemics and other global challenges.

The World Bank provided $100 billion from 2020-2022 for global public goods, but estimates that developing countries and the private sector would need to spend far more - $2.4 trillion a year - to address such needs.

"We need to keep up the ambition. There is still so much more to do," the official said, adding that the United States was pressing the bank to map out concrete additional reforms, along with a timeline for implementation.

US candidate Banga the sole nominee to lead World Bank

The Biden administration sees the bank's "evolution road map" as an "initial down payment on a series of important reforms," but wants further reforms implemented as possible instead of waiting for the bank's governors to meet in October, the official said.

"We would like for the bank to lay out a work plan of additional reforms, and a timeline on when those can be identified, discussed with the board and ultimately implemented and we'd like for that to happen on a rolling basis," they said.

The plans to be endorsed next week will boost the lending capacity of the Bank for International Reconstruction and Development, its middle-income lending arm, by about 20%, the senior official said, calling that "real money."

The lion's share of that comes through a one-percentage point reduction in the bank's equity-to-lending ratio to 19%, moves toward issuance of hybrid capital, bilateral shareholder guarantees and adjustments in its statutory lending agreement.

The bank is also updating its mission statement to make clear that addressing global challenges is "an integral part of the bank's twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity," while reorienting its diagnostic tools to ensure that such challenges are reflected in their programs.

At the same time, it is working to leverage its balance sheet to mobilize more private capital, the official said.

Washington is still pushing the bank to implement the recommendations of an independent panel commissioned by the Group of 20 major economies, which said the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) could free up hundreds of billions of dollars by easing their capital requirements.

"We will continue to ask for more," the official said.

US officials are also working closely with other MDBs to advance reforms, including the Inter-American Development Bank, which adopted closely aligned measures at its annual meeting, including a push for more private capital.

World Bank US climate change global crises

Comments

1000 characters

US welcomes World Bank reforms, pushes for more ambitious changes

Punjab elections delay: three-member SC bench to announce verdict on Tuesday

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Burger chain McDonald’s to lay off hundreds of corporate employees

Oil leaps $4/bbl as OPEC+ surprises by cutting output target

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Read more stories