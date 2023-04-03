AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Most Gulf markets gain as oil surges on surprise OPEC+ output cuts

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 08:08pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday tracking a rise in oil prices after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.

As a result, Goldman Sachs lowered its end-2023 production forecast for OPEC+ by 1.1 million bpd and raised its Brent price forecasts to $95 and $100 a barrel for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.6%, buoyed by a 5.9% jump in Riyad Bank and a 1.2% increase in Retal Urban Development Co.

The kingdom said it would cut output by 500,000 bpd. The Saudi energy ministry said the country’s voluntary reduction was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.

According to Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com, reopening of the Chinese economy could also uplift Saudi oil exports despite some lower-than-expected data on Chinese manufacturing.

Major Gulf markets rise, tracking oil prices

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.9% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.8%.

The Qatari index leapt 2%, ending three sessions of losses, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which ended 3.7% higher.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 2.2%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank, which was up 1.9%.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) raised its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday following a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, saying it aimed to bring high inflation into check.

The central bank’s decision to raise interest rates could push the banking sector to the upside as profit margin could improve, said Negm.

“The move could also contribute to securing international investors’ interest as the institution takes steps to rein in the high inflation.”

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 1.6% to 10,807
 ABU DHABI       up 0.8% to 9,501
 DUBAI           added 0.9% to 3,437
 QATAR           advanced 2% to 10,299
 EGYPT           leapt 2.2% to 17,057
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,889
 OMAN            down 0.4% to 4,792
 KUWAIT          lost 0.4% to 7,811
=======================================
