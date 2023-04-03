AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ireland eye maiden Test victory in Bangladesh

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:14pm
Follow us

DHAKA: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said on Monday the team were excited but aware of the challenges ahead of their fourth-ever Test match beginning in Bangladesh this week.

Ireland have lost all three of their previous Test matches since becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council in 2017.

They are also scheduled to play two more Test matches against Sri Lanka later this month.

“(There is) a lot of excitement coming into this week,” Balbirnie said ahead of the match starting on Tuesday in Dhaka.

Many in the squad have never played a Test before and the length of the game and the conditions would be challenging, he said.

“It’s certainly very hot out there. It’s a new ground for us as a team,” Balbirnie said.

“A lot of our guys have been brought up on white-ball cricket, in T20 cricket. A batter (in Tests) has to set himself to bat for as long as possible. Bowlers have to be as disciplined as possible. That’s going to be the biggest challenge.”

Ireland found the preceding 50-over and T20 series against Bangladesh tough going, losing 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.

The hosts will be without fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for the Test because of a side strain. He has been replaced in the squad by Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Bangladesh also denied permission to skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his deputy Liton Das to join the Indian Premier League until the end of the Test match.

“We are playing a full team after a long time. We have a good combination. We are all playing regularly, and in good touch,” said all-rounder Mehidy Hasan ahead of the Test.

Bangladesh Ireland Andrew Balbirnie

Comments

1000 characters

Ireland eye maiden Test victory in Bangladesh

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Russia says oil cuts ‘in interests’ of energy markets

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Read more stories