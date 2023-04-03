AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Dollar, weak China industrial activity pressure copper

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 04:46pm
LONDON: Copper prices eased on Monday as the dollar rose after higher oil prices stoked fears about inflation and higher interest rates in the United States and as manufacturing activity in top consumer China stalled.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.6% at $8,942 a tonne at 1108 GMT. Over the last couple of weeks prices of industrial metals have been supported by an idea that U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes would not be as aggressive as previously anticipated.

“There’s been some selling on the back of the higher dollar and industrial activity data from China,” a metal trader said.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March, amid slowing production and weaker global demand.

Oil prices surged after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets and fuelled fears of stronger price pressures, which has raised the chances of higher U.S. rates in May.

This has boosted the U.S. currency, which when it rises makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would undermine demand and prices.

Copper slips on firm dollar, slower China factory activity growth

However, support for copper comes from falling stocks in LME registered warehouses, which at 63,850 tonnes have dropped more than 15% over the past two weeks.

Cancelled warrants at around 29% of the total suggest another 18,500 tonnes of copper is due to leave the LME system.

Concern about copper supplies on the LME system can be seen in the premium for the cash over the three-month.

Elsewhere, aluminium prices hit a one-month high of $2,434 a tonne due to worries that higher oil prices could translate into higher prices of electricity, a key component of the aluminium production process.

Traders say aluminium’s price moves could be limited on the upside at around $2,435 where the 100-day moving average currently sits, while support is at the 200-day moving average around $2,390.

Three-month aluminium was last up 0.2% at $2,418 a tonne.

In other metals, zinc slipped 0.7% to $2,902 a tonne, lead was flat at $2,107, tin shed 0.2% to $25,790 and nickel ceded 0.4% to $23,730.

