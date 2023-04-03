AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.21%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.73%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,911 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,843 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Leading military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe blast

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MOSCOW: A leading Russian military blogger was killed Sunday in an explosion at a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg, the interior ministry said.

“One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky,” the ministry said on Telegram.

Investigators later said they had confirmed “an unidentified explosive device exploded in a cafe in central St Petersburg.”

“19 people were also injured to varying degrees,” they said in a statement.

The TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was “caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift”.

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, has more than 500,000 followers on Telegram and is in favour of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

The explosion occurred at “Street Food Bar No. 1” in the city centre, with the interior ministry saying police had been called to the scene at 6:13 pm (1513 GMT). A group called Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as “Russia’s information troops”, said it had hired out the cafe for the evening.

Russia Russian military blogger St Petersburg cafe blast military blogger killed Vladlen Tatarsky

Comments

1000 characters

Leading military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe blast

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories