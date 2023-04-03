KMU to establish general teaching hospital

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to establish a general teaching hospital at the main campus at Hayatabad Peshawar.

The hospital will initially have three hundred beds and will provide clinical research as well as research facilities in all fields including emergency, radiology, pathology etc.

This decision was taken in the 14th meeting of HODs chaired by vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq. Deans and heads of various institutes/departments participated in the meeting besides Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur.

The vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq told the meeting that all modern medical facilities will be available in the proposed university general hospital.

He said that it will be a modern and model teaching hospital where not only the clinical training of thousands of students from various fields of KMU will be done but it will also provide diagnostic and treatment services to the people of the province and the neighboring country of Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023