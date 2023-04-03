AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.34%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.8%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,922 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Business centres in private societies turn into begging dens’

APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: With the arrival of holy month of Ramazan, a large number of beggars and alms seekers have appeared in the busiest commercial centers and bazaars of private housing societies, causing an undue nuisance for the residents.

As being witnessed, an unusual number of beggars including women, children, labourers and eunuchs of all ages have completely taken over the pedestrian paths and roads in housing societies like PWD, Police Foundation, CBR and Pakistan Town, hampering and disturbing the usual flow of traffic and business activities.

Thanks to the lukewarm response of the relevant authorities, the residents said, these alms seekers and labourers have turned these areas into begging dens.

In every nook and cranny of the main commercial centers of PWD and Police Foundation, you have to face different begging figures of all shades with stretched hands and weeping grimaces, Anwar Sheikh, a cloth merchant told this scribe on Sunday.

“This is unprecedented as we have been living in the area for the last fifteen years but had never witnessed such unpleasant sights as hordes of beggars swarm every part. You can’t go with peace of mind to purchase Iftari or Sehri items from different eateries located in PWD and Police Foundation,” Zarminay Gul Pasha, an apparent jittery woman at a famous bakery opined.

“It is now difficult to discern between a professional and deserving alms seeker,” she added hastily.

Ramazan business centres beggars private housing societies

Comments

1000 characters

‘Business centres in private societies turn into begging dens’

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories