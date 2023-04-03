‘Business centres in private societies turn into begging dens’

ISLAMABAD: With the arrival of holy month of Ramazan, a large number of beggars and alms seekers have appeared in the busiest commercial centers and bazaars of private housing societies, causing an undue nuisance for the residents.

As being witnessed, an unusual number of beggars including women, children, labourers and eunuchs of all ages have completely taken over the pedestrian paths and roads in housing societies like PWD, Police Foundation, CBR and Pakistan Town, hampering and disturbing the usual flow of traffic and business activities.

Thanks to the lukewarm response of the relevant authorities, the residents said, these alms seekers and labourers have turned these areas into begging dens.

In every nook and cranny of the main commercial centers of PWD and Police Foundation, you have to face different begging figures of all shades with stretched hands and weeping grimaces, Anwar Sheikh, a cloth merchant told this scribe on Sunday.

“This is unprecedented as we have been living in the area for the last fifteen years but had never witnessed such unpleasant sights as hordes of beggars swarm every part. You can’t go with peace of mind to purchase Iftari or Sehri items from different eateries located in PWD and Police Foundation,” Zarminay Gul Pasha, an apparent jittery woman at a famous bakery opined.

“It is now difficult to discern between a professional and deserving alms seeker,” she added hastily.