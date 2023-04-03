AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
MLCF 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.21%)
PAEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,926 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal hunting of rare bird Balochistan CM takes notice

APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of the illegal hunting of demoiselle crane in District Zhob and Qamaruddin Kariz area of the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the people involved in illegal hunting of the rare bird specie.

“The protection of demoiselle crane and other rare birds should be ensured,” the CM stressed and asked the district administration to immediately dismantle the camp set up for illegal poaching.

Legal action should be taken against the people involved in illegal hunting.

“Protection of forests and wildlife is the responsibility of the government,”

He further said persons involved in illegal hunting should be held accountable.

It may be recalled that the demoiselle crane is a rare bird that migrates from outside and comes to Zhob and Qamrudin Kariz area.

Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Balochistan CM

Comments

1000 characters

Illegal hunting of rare bird Balochistan CM takes notice

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories