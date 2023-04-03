AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
Three alleged dacoits killed in two ‘encounters’

INP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
GHOTKI: Three dacoits were killed in two alleged police encounters in Ghotki and Jacobabad, police reported on Sunday.

In Ghotki, a police party was patrolling Gadu Link Road in Obaru when it saw dacoits there.

Both police and dacoits traded fire. As a result, two unknown dacoits were killed and two of their accomplices fled. The identity of the slain dacoits was yet to be revealed. Police said that the bodies of the dacoits were shifted to the hospital.

Separately, a dacoit was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee during an alleged police encounter in the precincts of Abad Police Station Jacobabad.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) claimed that the dead dacoit was identified as Shafiq alias Shafu Sarki and weapons, motorcycle and mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

