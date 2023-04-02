AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
World

Japan’s foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2023 12:51pm
TOKYO: Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.

Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

Japan banks, JGB yields plunge as traders assess SVB fallout

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons.

