Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

1400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 1600 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 2 and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

