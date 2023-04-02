AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Gill’s indictment again deferred

Fazal Sher Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday again deferred framing of charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till May 6 in a sedition case.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, deferred Gill’s indictment in the sedition case till May 6.

Gill along with his lawyers, Qaiser Imam and Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Gill wished the judge a happy birthday, to which, Sipra was quick to note that the “April’s fool message had reached Gill”.

The judge told Gill that you are going abroad. To this, Gill said that he is going abroad to celebrate his birthday. Thank you very much but when are you coming back to Pakistan, the judge asked Gill.

Gill said that he had to go very far and requested that the court have mercy on him.

“It’s not as if you are going by foot,” the judge said.

The lawyer of the co-accused Ammad Yusuf said that the decision of the Supreme Court was not received after a plea was filed to adjourn the proceedings of the sedition case until a decision on Arshad Sharif’s case.

The judge directed the lawyer to file a written application in this regard.

The court after hearing arguments deferred the indictment of Gill and his co accused till May 6.

