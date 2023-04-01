AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The capital gains tax (CGT) collection from Pakistan’s stock exchange stood at Rs4.3 billion during July-March (2022-23) against the Indian stock exchanges’ expected collection of Indian Rs600 billion to Rs800 billion during the current year.

According to the latest data of CGT on the disposal of securities at Pakistan’s stock exchange, the CGT collection from the stock exchange amounted to Rs4.3 billion during July-March (2022-23) against Rs5.6 billion in 2021-22, reflecting a decrease of Rs1.3 billion.

In India, it has been expected to generate 60,000 to 80,000 crores rupees (Indian) as CGT on the stock exchanges this year against 6,000 to 8,000 crores rupees last year.

In Pak rupee terms, the Indian stock exchange’s estimated collection comes to around Rs2 to Rs2.7 trillion this year.

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

On the other hand, collection from Pakistan’s stock exchange does not even come close.

Market experts say that Pakistan’s stock exchange is the lowest taxed in the region. Data reveals that its tax collection is far less than that of neighbouring India.

According to the data of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the fiscal year 2021-22 was a challenging year for the stock market.

In 2021-22, the KSE-100 index began the year at 47,356.02 points and ended at 41,540.83 points on June 30, 2022, recording a decrease of almost 12.3 percent. The market recorded its highest level of 48,112.21 on August 23, 2021, and touched its lowest level, 40,879.93 on June 13, 2022.

The index posted its highest single-day gain of 1,700.38 points on April 11, 2022. The average daily turnover was 292.69 million shares and 117.78 million shares in ready and futures market, respectively. A total of 530 companies with accumulated paid-up capital of Rs1,525.899 billion are listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, while the total market capitalisation is Rs6,956.507 billion, as on June 30, 2022.

Foreign investment in the stock market exhibited a net outflow of $297 million during the year, which is 23 percent lower than the net outflows of $387 million observed in 2020-21, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan Pakistan Economy SECP Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX FBR KSE100 index Capital Gains Tax foreign investments Indian stock exchange CGT collection

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories